Russian forces in control while Ukraine tries to break through defenses — LPR leader

LUGANSK, December 31. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops are continuing attempts to break through the line of engagement but Russian forces have been successfully deflecting them, acting head of the LPR Leonid Pasechnik said in an interview with TASS on Saturday.

"The situation at the line of engagement remains rather difficult and complicated. The enemy continues the attempts to break through defenses and storms the positions of our defenders but these attempts by Ukrainian Nazis fail. Our servicemen are in control of the situation on the frontline, they deflect the enemy’s attacks and protect the borders," the LPR leader said.

On Tuesday, LPR People’s Militia officer Andrey Marochko said that the Ukrainian army continues to deploy additional units in the vicinity of Kremennaya and Svatovo in the LPR. According to him, the Ukrainian units are mostly reinforced by the servicemen who were trained abroad and foreign mercenaries. Additionally, according to his information, the Ukrainian army suffered major manpower losses near Kremennaya and Svatovo. Ukrainian middle-ranking officers explain to their commanders that this situation was triggered by inclement weather conditions.