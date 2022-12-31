Matviyenko arrives in Brazil for Lula da Silva's inauguration — Federation Council

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko has arrived in Brazil to attend the inauguration of the country's elected President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on January 1, the press service of Russia’s upper house of parliament reported.

"Chairman of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko has arrived in the city of Brasilia on a working visit. The speaker of the upper house of parliament will represent Russia at the inauguration of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The solemn ceremony will take place on January 1, 2023", the message reads.

It noted that the delegation also included Vice-Speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev and House Chief of Staff Gennady Golov.