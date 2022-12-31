Mission to UN: Republicans coming to power in US will not change attitude towards Russia

UNITED NATIONS, December 31. /TASS/. The transition of power in the US from the Democrats to representatives of the Republican Party will not change Washington's attitude toward Moscow on the whole, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said, speaking during a broadcast on his Telegram channel.

"We can't say that if, let's say, the government changes and Republicans start playing a bigger role, we will somehow feel that in a positive way," he said.

However, according to Polyansky, "many Americans have a really good attitude toward Russia," or "at least they understand that the relations [between the countries] should be fixed somehow".

The US held its midterm elections on November 8. According to the results, the Republican Party won the majority in the House of Representatives, while the Democrats retained control of the Senate. Even before the election, some Republicans suggested that Washington's aid to Kiev could be reduced if they gained control of the Congress. The Congress of the new convocation will begin its work on January 3.