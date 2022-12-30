Putin, Xi hold constructive, substantial talks — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping held very constructive and extensive talks on Friday, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"A very constructive and substantial partnership negotiation took place," Peskov told a news briefing.

Peskov also said that on December 30, the Russian president would hold several more working meetings, which will be of a non-public nature.

Putin and Xi Jinping held talks in a video conference format on Friday.

Among other things, the Russian president stressed the importance of strategic cooperation between Moscow and Beijing and congratulated his Chinese counterpart with the successful organization of the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (which was held in October in the Chinese capital) and with his re-election to another term as General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, wishing Xi Jinping and his country continued success.