Putin says Russia, China catalysts for just world order, share identical global vision

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing share the same vision of the global transformations now underway, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Chinese leader Xi Jinping via a video link on Friday, and their mutual cooperation on the international stage contributes to shaping a just world order.

"The international coordination between Moscow and Beijing at the United Nations Security Council, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, BRICS, and the G7 has contributed to building a just world order based on international law. We have identical views on the reasons behind the evolving transformation of the global geopolitical landscape and how it has been progressing," the Russian leader elaborated.

When highlighting the West’s unprecedented pressure and provocations, Putin emphasized that Russia and China are defending their positions of principle while protecting the interests of both of their nations and all those who advocate a truly democratic world order and the right of countries to freely determine their fate.