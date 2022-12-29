Putin criminalizes desecration of Ribbon of St. George

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law that cements the status of the Ribbon of St. George as a symbol of Russia’s military glory and Victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War.

Public desecration of the ribbon will now carry criminal responsibility, according to the document, published on the official legal information website.

Under the current law, public desecration of a military glory symbol is punishable by a fine of up to 3 million rubles or by up to three years in prison. The same action, carried out by a group of conspiring people or on the Internet is punishable by a fine of between 2 and 5 million rubles or up to 5 years in prison.

The law stipulates that the ribbon can only be used for purposes of remembrance - for example, during official solemn events, celebrations of Victory Day or other events of the Great Patriotic War. In addition, the ribbon can be used during events that glorify the memory of distinguished Russian warriors, or dedicated to days of Russia’s military glory or events concerning the military-patriotic and spiritual and moral upbringing of Russian citizens.