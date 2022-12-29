Russia's demands to obtain list of victims of Bucha false flag ignored, says diplomat

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Moscow's demands that Kiev provide lists of those killed in the Bucha false flag incident still remain unanswered, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

"By the way, our demands for lists of those killed in Bucha still remain unanswered. Let me remind you that we have appealed to the UN Secretary General," she stressed.

According to Zakharova, the Ukrainian crisis clearly demonstrates the criminal nature of Ukrainian and Western propaganda. "This is based on attention-grabbing and simultaneously unreliable talking points and materials that are drummed up in the media. Numerous statements about Russia's alleged war crimes triggering the humanitarian crisis are not accompanied by photos or video evidence, while materials from other places and historical eras are superimposed," she clarified.

Zakharova noted that the rare footage showing the streets of Bucha, Izyum, the train station in Kramatorsk, the destroyed Drama Theater and the maternity hospital in Mariupol turned out to be faked and staged, and linked to individuals who are part of the Kiev regime.

"After all of the media spin and hype, these false flags were simply forgotten. The words remained, but the materials of the investigation - all this faded into obscurity. The announced investigations were completely thwarted, because the facts indicated that the Kiev regime was the mastermind behind these crimes," the diplomat stressed.

On April 3, the Russian Defense Ministry denied Kiev’s accusations of killing civilians in Bucha. The ministry said that the Russian armed forces completely left Bucha as early as March 30, and that "evidence of crimes" emerged only on the fourth day, when employees of the Ukrainian Security Service arrived in the city. In his turn, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov slammed the incident in Bucha as a false flag. The Russian diplomat said that Moscow viewed the situation in Bucha as a provocation threatening international peace and security.