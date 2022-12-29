Official reports damage to private fence, garage from drone downed in western Russia

SARATOV, December 29. /TASS/. Fragments of a drone downed by air defense systems near Engels, in the Saratov Region, damaged the fence of a private home, a car and a garage, with a balcony window being broken in another house, Governor Roman Busargin wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

No casualties have been reported.

Emergency services are working at the scene, the governor added. He also dismissed alleged reports on social media about kindergartens being evacuated. "Preschool education institutions are working normally," Busargin specified.