Diplomat lashes out at Ukrainian delegation’s antics during BSEC negotiations

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russia hopes that a resolution between the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) and the UN will be approved in the near future and calls on Ukraine to stop fomenting confrontation, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

"We are urging Ukraine to cease whipping up confrontation, and call for a depoliticized dialogue on the issues that concern the entire world: the economy, the humanitarian sphere, and food items. We hope that a resolution between the UN and the BSEC will be approved in the near future," the diplomat said.

Zakharova emphasized that a traditional resolution on cooperation between the BSEC and the UN was not approved "because it was unilaterally blocked by Ukraine for political reasons." "It is completely outrageous that Kiev’s delegation announced its absolutely detrimental decision mere minutes before this document was about to be approved," she pointed out. "That said, while the discussion of this document was underway, the delegation kept silent, they were simply silent during all the rounds of negotiations," she added.

According to the spokeswoman, it is telling that Kiev’s destructive stance was not supported by any other side, including EU and Eastern Partnership countries.

In connection with this, the diplomat reiterated Kiev’s initiative to hold a UN ‘peace’ summit on Ukraine. "Here’s the true nature of [their] approach: on the one hand, they trumpet that it is necessary to convene at the UN for the sake of peace and on the other, they block a completely coordinated document that negotiating groups were working on," she concluded.