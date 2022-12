KIEV, December 29. /TASS/. The movement of trains on the subway lines in Kharkov has been temporarily stopped, the Ukrainian media outlet Kharkiv today reported on Thursday.

"Traffic on the lines of the Kharkov subway has been suspended," the media outlet said in a message on its Telegram channel.

On Thursday morning, an air raid alert was declared across the entire Ukrainian territory. As of now, explosions in Kharkov, Kiev, Odessa and Nikolayev were reported.