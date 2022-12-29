Kiev authorities say industrial enterprise damaged in blast, subway works with disruptions

KIEV, December 29. /TASS/. An industrial enterprise in Kiev was damaged in an explosion on Thursday morning, with subway work being interrupted.

"Rocket attack on the capital. <...> An industrial enterprise was damaged in the Goloseyevsky district," the Kiev city military administration said in a message on its Telegram channel.

The Strana media outlet informed about power shortages in the Kiev subway after the missile strikes.

According to the Kiev city train and suburban trains management, the movement of electric trains is partially disrupted in the city.

The information about the explosions in the capital of Ukraine was confirmed by the mayor of the city Vitaly Klitschko.

An air raid alert is currently in effect across the entire Ukrainian territory. In addition to Kiev, explosions were heard in the Lvov, Nikolayev, Odessa, Kharkov, Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankovsk and Odessa regions, as well as in the Kiev-controlled city of Zaporozhye.