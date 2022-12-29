Critical infrastructure facility damaged in Odessa region — news outlet

KIEV, December 29. /TASS/. Damage to a critical infrastructure facility was recorded in Ukraine’s Odessa region on Thursday, the local news outlet Dumskaya reported.

It is not specified which particular facility was damaged.

Earlier, Ukrainian news outlets reported two explosions in Odessa’s south-eastern suburb. The local power company announced emergency blackouts in the region.

Currently, an air raid alert has been declared in all Ukrainian regions. The Ukrainian news outlets and authorities report explosions in a number of cities, including Kiev.