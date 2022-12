KIEV, December 29. /TASS/. Two explosions were heard in Kharkov on Thursday morning, the UNIAN news agency reports.

The Dumskaya news outlet reported more blasts in Odessa. Several other powerful explosions rocked Kiev and Nikolayev, the Strana news outlet said.

An air raid alert has been declared in all Ukrainian regions.

Overnight, the Ukrainian news outlets reported explosions in Dnepr, Nikopol, Sumy and Kharkov.