Media reports second wave of explosions in Kiev and Odessa

KIEV, December 29. /TASS/. A second wave of explosions was heard in Kiev and Odessa, the Klymenko Time newspaper reported on Thursday morning.·

The information about the blasts in the Ukrainian capital was confirmed by the city's mayor Vitaly Klitschko.

Two explosions were heard in the southeastern suburbs of Odessa on Thursday morning, an eyewitness told TASS.

·"I've heard two explosions within ten minutes," he said.

According to the Ukrainian energy holding DTEK, the Odessa Region introduced emergency power outages.

Earlier, an air raid alert was declared across the entire Ukrainian territory.

At night, Ukrainian media at night reported explosions in Dnepr, Nikopol, Sumy and Kharkov.