Ukrainian troops beef up forces, reinforce positions near Seversk — LPR officer

LUGANSK, December 29. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces deployed in the vicinity of the town of Seversk in the Donetsk People’s Republic are boosting their forces and equipment as well as reinforcing their positions, LPR People’s Militia officer Andrey Marochko told TASS on Thursday.

"A relocation of an additional duty battery [of the Ukrainian army] consisting of three units of 155mm M777 towed howitzers was detected in the vicinity of the populated locality of Seversk. Works on the engineering retrofitting of the positions to the west of this community with stationing weapons and armored equipment there were also uncovered," he said citing intelligence data of the republic’s military agency.

On Wednesday, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov reported that Russian troops eliminated three Ukrainian combat vehicles of the Grad multiple-launch rocket system in the vicinity of Seversk.