LUGANSK, December 29. /TASS/. The intelligence service of the People’s Militia in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) reported the arrival of officers from the General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces near the line of engagement to inspect units tasked with occupying Kremennaya in the LPR, Andrey Marochko, a local People’s Militia officer, told TASS on Thursday.

"A commission of Ukraine’s General Staff has arrived near Nevskoye, the LPR and Terny (the Donetsk People’s Republic - TASS) to see how things stand at the units who have been tasked with occupying Kremennaya along the line of engagement," he said.

According to Marochko, General Staff officers are faced with the task of checking "how well the personnel is sustained" and assessing "how material and technical means are being spent."

On Wednesday, Marochko warned that Ukraine’s armed forces might simultaneously storm the town of Kremennaya from the north-west, west and south-west. The officer noted that the adverse weather conditions currently did not impact the logistics of Ukrainian troops because of sandy soil near Kremennaya, while evergreen woods around the town may camouflage their personnel and equipment.