Putin congratulates Cuban president ahead of Day of Liberation marked on January 1

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated his Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel on the national holiday, Liberation Day, celebrated by Cuba on January 1, and also wished him a Happy New Year, the Kremlin said in a statement on Wednesday after the two leaders’ telephone conversation.

"Vladimir Putin has congratulated Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez on Cuba’s national holiday, Liberation Day, marked on January 1, conveying his wishes for the well-being and prosperity of all the Cuban people. The leaders also exchanged warm Happy New Year wishes," the statement said.