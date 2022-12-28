Kissinger openly admits US-led collective West at war with Russia — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Henry Kissinger, the former US National Security Advisor and US Secretary of State, has openly admitted that the US-led collective West is at war with Russia over Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Great Game program, an excerpt of which was aired by Channel One on Wednesday.

According to Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Ministry read Kissinger’s article ‘How to avoid another world war’ in The Spectator about how the Ukraine conflict could be resolved.

"It is surprising that nobody has paid attention to the phrase mentioned in this article as a matter of course. It says the following: ‘two nuclear powers contest a conventionally armed’ Ukraine," the Russian foreign minister said.

"It is probably a Freudian slip, although Henry Kissinger is a wise man and he does not say anything for no reason. But it is an overt, frank confession of who is at war with whom," the minister said, adding that "the collective West, headed by the nuclear power - the United States of America - is fighting" against Russia and this confrontation was declared after the coup in Kiev.