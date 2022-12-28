Yellow level of terrorist threat in Sevastopol extended until January 11

SEVASTOPOL, December 28. /TASS/. A high (yellow) level of terrorist threat has been extended in Sevastopol until January 11, the city administration’s website said.

The high terrorist threat level was declared in the city on July 31 after an attempted drone attack on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters in downtown Sevastopol.

"A high (yellow) level of terrorist threat was established in the city of Sevastopol for a 15-day period from 18:00 on December 27, 2022 until 18:00 on January 11, 2023," the administration’s statement said.

Earlier, the city’s Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said that this measure was "exclusively a preventive one" since the authorities and law enforcement have the situation under control. According to him, it was introduced in order for special services to continue functioning in a reinforced mode.

Sevastopol is a home base of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet and there have been repeated attempts to attack its headquarters with drones.