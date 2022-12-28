Ukrainian troops may storm Kremennaya in LPR from three directions at once — LPR officer

LUGANSK, December 28. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces may simultaneously storm the town of Kremennaya in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) from the north-west, west and south-west, LPR People’s Militia officer Andrey Marochko told TASS on Wednesday.

"Due to Kremennaya’s location, the Ukrainian command views this direction as a priority for an attack. <...> Currently, the advancement is possible from three directions at once: from the north-west, west and south-west of this populated locality," he said, citing the republic’s intelligence.

The officer noted that current adverse weather conditions do not impact the logistics of Ukrainian troops because of sandy soil near Kremennaya while evergreen woods around the town may camouflage their personnel and equipment.

On Tuesday, Marochko reported that the Ukrainian army continued to redeploy additional units to the vicinity of Kremennaya and Svatovo in the LPR. According to him, the units are mostly being boosted by servicemen trained abroad and foreign mercenaries.