LUGANSK, December 28. /TASS/. Intelligence of the People's Militia of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) recorded an increase in the number of female servicemen in the ranks of the Ukrainian armed forces on the line of contact in the zone of responsibility of the 2nd LPR People’s Militia Army Corps, Andrey Marochko, an officer of the departement, told TASS on Wednesday.

"We have recorded an increase in the presence of Ukrainian female servicemen on the line of contact in the zone of responsibility of the 2nd Army Corps [of LPR]," he said.

According to Marochko, an increase in the number of women in the ranks of the Ukrainian armed forces is also recorded in the rear areas of the special military operation zone. "In particular, the local population of the Kharkov Region notes that female military patrols often check documents and cars at roadblocks on the highway leading to Svatov (a city in the LPR - TASS)," the officer said.

On Tuesday, he told TASS that the LPR People's Militia intelligence recorded additional transfer of Ukrainian troops to the Kharkov Region to reinforce the units operating in Svatov.