LUGANSK, December 28. /TASS/. The units of Ukraine’s armed forces are forming reserve strike groups on the Kupyansk and Krasny Liman fronts, LPR People’s Militia officer Andrey Marochko told TASS on Wednesday.

According to him, the analysis of information received by LPR intelligence indicates that the Ukrainian army is forming interior strike reserves on the Krasny Liman and Kupyansk fronts. "New sites of concentration of arms and military equipment are being created, the supplies of material and technical means and food are being accumulated. Also, from those directions that the Ukrainian command considers less threatening, personnel is being redeployed with the subsequent stationing near parked equipment," he said.

The officer noted that all the movements by Ukrainian troops occur at night with the "utmost blackout measures."

On Tuesday, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that Russia’s Armed Forces have wiped out up to 30 Ukrainian servicemen on the Kupyansk front over 24 hours.