MELITOPOL, December 27. /TASS/. Ukrainian provocations towards the Zaporozhye Region are possible during the New Year holidays, but the region is ready for them, says Vladimir Rogov, head of the "We are Together with Russia" movement.

"We expect these provocations and we are perfectly aware that they always stir something up during important holidays. […] Time will tell what [the provocations] will be, but we are prepared for everything," he noted.

Meanwhile, Rogov noted that "the people have the holiday spirit," despite everything.

"Because finally, we are meeting the New Year at home, in Russia. The people are full of hope that the next year will bring victory and the entire Zaporozhye Region will become a part of the Russian Federation not only de jure, but also de facto," he said.

According to the politician, holiday trees have been put up in Melitopol, Berdyansk, Energodar, Mikhaylovka and Vasilyevka. In addition, children from a Melitopol kindergarten have prepared gift cards for Russian soldiers.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed laws on the accession of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics and Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions to Russia on October 4, 2022. An overwhelming majority of residents voted in favor of joining the Russian Federation in September.