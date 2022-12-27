Ukraine reinforcing troops near LPR’s Kremennaya, Svatovo — LPR People’s Militia

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Ukraine’s army continues to deploy additional forces to the cities of Kremennaya and Svatovo in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), Andrey Marochko, an officer of the LPR People’s Militia, said on Tuesday.

"We see the redeployment and reinforcement of Ukrainian units both near Kremennaya and in Svatovo," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

According to Marochko, Ukraine’s units are being reinforced mostly by servicemen who have been trained abroad and foreign mercenaries.

Earlier, Marochko said that Ukrainian troops have been attempting to break through Russian positions near Svatovo and Kremennaya for months.

According to Vitaly Kiselev, an aide to the LPR interior minister, Svatovo and Kremennaya remain the hottest spots on the frontline.