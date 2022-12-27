Lavrov says process of appointing new Russian envoy to EU won’t be quick

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. The process of appointing a new permanent representative of the Russian Federation to the European Union would not be quick, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told TASS in an interview.

"As for the appointment of a new permanent representative of the Russian Federation to the EU, this is not a quick process. In September, a new permanent representative of the EU to Russia has arrived in the country. In the current circumstances, it is necessary to proceed from the real volume of contacts against the backdrop of openly hostile incantations by EU leaders on the necessity to isolate Russia and defeat it," Lavrov said.

On September 26, Russian President Vladimir Putin relieved Vladimir Chizhov of his duties as Russian permanent representative to the European Union. Chizhov has held the post for 17 years.