DONETSK, December 27. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military suffered over 25 casualties in battles with fighters of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past day, the press office of the DPR people’s militia reported on Tuesday.

"The enemy’s manpower losses amounted to over 25 personnel," the press office said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

During the last 24-hour period, DPR people’s militia fighters destroyed one Ukrainian tank, one self-propelled howitzer, six armored and motor vehicles, the press office said.