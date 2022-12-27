US seeking to make conflict in Ukraine even more violent, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. The United States is doing everything it can to make the conflict in Ukraine even more violent, Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov told TASS.

"The United States has been doing everything it can to prolong the conflict and make it even more violent," the Russian foreign minister said.

According to Lavrov, the Pentagon has been openly planning orders for the US defense sector for years to come, while constantly raising the bar of military expenses for the Ukrainian Armed Forces and demanding the same from other members of the anti-Russian alliance. "The Kiev regime is being pumped up with the latest weapons, receiving samples that have yet to enter into service with Western armies, seemingly in order to see how they will perform in combat," he concluded.

Since February, Kiev has been given military assistance of over $40 billion, a sum equal to the defense budgets of many European countries, Lavrov said.