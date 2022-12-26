Special military operation to give rights back to Russian speakers in Ukraine — diplomat

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Only the realization of the objectives of Russia’s special military operation will give Russian speakers their rights back, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a commentary published on Monday on a new law on ethnic minorities enacted in Ukraine.

"Only the implementation of the goals and tasks of the special military operation can give the Russian people and the representatives of other nationalities in Ukraine back their rights to freely speak their native language, be educated in it, retain their historical memory and venerate their heroes, restore the supremacy of law and the respect for human rights in Ukraine," the diplomat said.