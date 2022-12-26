Ukraine loses 60 troops near Kremennaya in past day, LPR official reveals

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. The Armed Forces of Ukraine lost 60 troops near Kremennaya in the 24 hours, the Lugansk People’s Republic’s (LPR) interior minister's advisor Vitaly Kiselyov told Channel One on Monday.

"They (the Armed Forces of Ukraine - TASS) suffered heavy losses in the past 24 hours and once again carried out strikes on peaceful cities. They lost a little over 60 troops who were killed, as well as about ten pieces of light armored equipment, three armored personnel carriers and four drones that our guys downed," he specified.

Kiselyov noted that the cities of Svatovo and Kremennaya "remain a very tense area [of the frontline] for our troops." "The Ukrainian armed forces do keep trying to attack but they are more and more unwilling to do so," he added.