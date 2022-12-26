DPR militia reports eliminating over 20 Ukrainian militants in Donbass in past day

DONETSK, December 26. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military sustained over 20 casualties in battles with fighters of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day, the press office of the DPR people’s militia reported on Monday.

"The enemy’s manpower losses amounted to over 20 personnel," the press office of the DPR people’s militia said on its Telegram channel.

In addition, DPR people’s militia fighters destroyed two Ukrainian tanks and eight armored and motor vehicles in the past day, the press office said.