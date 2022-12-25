Medvedev places responsibility for revival of Nazi ideology on Europe

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has placed responsibility for the revival of the Nazi ideology on European countries.

"What can be expected from some European countries, which gave birth to national socialism and fascist at certain point in history! And today they are responsible for the revival of the Nazi ideology," wrote in an article summing up the results of the outgoing year that was published in the Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

According to Medvedev, the West is suffering from "cynical non-medical amnesia" and partial loss of hearing and vision. "They are delicately silent about the atrocities of Nazi fosterlings flaunting in uniforms with swastikas on their sleeves on territories under their control, justifying their past and, what is most important, future torture and murders," he wrote.

He stressed that these states are now responsible for the revival of the Nazi ideology. "It looks like the phantom pain of the lost supremacy the political class of these countries is suffering from cannot be relieved by any medicines of time. And although the ruling forces there call themselves leftists or Christians, as a matter of fact, they are true inheritors of NSDAP (National Socialist German Workers’ Party - TASS) and Partio Nazionale Fascista. And sooner or later, they will have to be held accountable for those they have nursed," he stressed.