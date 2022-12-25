Russia will do without West until wise politicians come to power there, says Medvedev

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. There is no one in the West Russia can negotiate anything with, but Moscow will develop relations with the rest of the world, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev wrote in an article summing up the results of the outgoing year that was published in the Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

According to Medvedev, the outgoing year was a turning point, which demonstrated that "there is no room for trust, hope for the partners’ honesty, their commitment to their words and even to their finely worded principles in relations between independent and sovereign states with the Anglo-Saxon world in the current configuration."

"Regrettably, but there is no one in the West we can negotiate anything with and there is no reason for that," he emphasized.

"Normal relations with the West can be forgotten for years, or even decades. This is not our choice. Now, we can do without them until a new generation of wise politicians comes to power there. We will be careful and vigilant. We will develop relations with the rest of the world, which is very big and has normal relations with us," he pointed out.

This year, in his words, "has killed the last illusions about the present-day Western world, which is so fond (and absolutely in vain) of calling itself the ‘golden billion.’" The recent developments "have cancelled the very possibility of a trust-based and respectful dialogue with representatives of this world ‘pole,’" he added.

The only thing left is "disgusting perplexity" because Western politician are seeking to impose their will on others. "Why should they? Once they have discredited themselves, acknowledged their impotency, bogged down in lies and problems," he noted.