MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Western countries, by their actions, are undermining confidence to themselves and their legal institutions in the world and the anti-Russian sanctions are a vivid example of that, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev wrote in an article summing up the results of the outgoing year that was published in the Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

He recalled that Western politicians are seeking to seize Russian assets "without charge or trial," or "simply to steal them." The sanctions, in his words, are imposed on Russia and its allies "with the stroke of the pen" by Washington and its "European minions."

"It is the last signal to other stets: it is impossible to deal with the Anglo-Saxon world. Like it is impossible to deal with thieves, fraudsters, cardsharps," he emphasized.

"A general credibility crisis to the so-called developed countries and their legal institutions is evident," Medvedev noted. "It turns out that fundamental principles of legal relations, such as inviolability of private property and the supremacy of international law can easily be disposed of for the sake of political interests.".