Russia to spare no effort to achieve goals of its special operation — Medvedev

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Russia will spare no effort to achieve the goals of its special military operation in Ukraine and bring down the Kiev nationalist regime, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev wrote in an article summing up the results of the outgoing year that was published in the Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

"We will do our utmost to achieve the goal of the special military operation. So that the disgusting regime of Kiev nationalists cease to exist. Today, no one but us can do it," he wrote.

According to Medvedev, "the special military operation is the continuation of our long-standing fight against ugly neo-fascism and nationalism in all of its manifestations."

"We will rebuff any attempts to humiliate and annihilate entire nations in the selfish group interests, to rewrite history in black and blood, and, in the long run - and today it is evident even for our enemies - to contain our development and tear our country into parts. This is an ultimate design of those who confront us. And they make no secret of that, saying it openly: ‘Russia is to be destroyed,’" he noted.