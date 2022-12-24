Putin discusses trilateral accords in phone call with Aliyev - Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin warmly congratulated his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev on his birthday and touched upon the practical implementation of the Russia-Azerbaijan-Armenia agreements during a phone call, the Kremlin press office reported on Saturday.

"The sides also touched upon the issues of the practical implementation of the trilateral agreements reached by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia related, in particular, to ensuring security on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border," the statement reads.