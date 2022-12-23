Washington fighting proxy war against Russia on Ukraine’s soil, says ambassador

WASHINGTON, December 23. /TASS/. The US is fighting a proxy war with Russia on Ukrainian soil, and risks of a direct confrontation between the two states are high, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said in an interview with TASS.

"Today, nobody is hiding the White House’s true goals regarding us. Political commentators on all TV channels say that the US proxy war against the Russian Federation must be intensified. I would like to remind you […] that a proxy war is understood as a war delegated to someone else, a war fought by someone else’s hands. Basically, this is exactly what the Americans are doing on Ukrainian territory," the diplomat underscored.

"Today, everything is being thrown into the furnace of hatred against us: money, weapons, intelligence, utilization of US military satellites for the fight against the Russian Armed Forces," the envoy added.

"The slogan is obvious and clear: Russia must not be allowed to win the special military operation. If we summarize their demands, they become clear. First, to stop the special military operation. Second, withdraw troops from all pseudo-Ukrainian territories. Third, to pay reparations as compensation for damage to Ukraine," Antonov said.

"In this situation, we have nowhere to retreat," he noted. "We must go only forward. If we allow the preservation of the roots of Nazism on Ukrainian soil, these sprouts will grow again after a while and we will have to fight to the death to save not only Ukraine but the entire world from this filth."

A sea of Russophobia

"Yes, indeed, there are people in America who think otherwise, who think about peace. They see the problem in their own way. They offer proposals to resolve the situation - albeit, with serious flaws," Antonov said. "This could be said about Henry Kissinger’s recent initiatives, in which I will emphasize the positive side: the importance of a dialogue with the Russian Federation. However, even this kind of signal is drowned out in a sea of Russophobia."

"Our diplomats in the US use every opportunity to clarify Russia’s position. We emphasize that the risk of a clash between the two great powers is high," the diplomat noted. "We will continue fighting to make sure that Russia’s security concerns are not ignored, but heard, with the prospect of working together to resolve them."