MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops stationed on the line of contact in the Zaporozhye Region are demoralized, Acting Regional Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said on Friday.

"The enemy is demoralized, they are not prepared to fight," he told the Rossiya-24 TV channel, citing intelligence.

According to Balitsky, Ukrainian troops can remain in that state until nationalist battalions arrive "to boost their morale."

Balitsky emphasized that he did not believe Ukraine was ready to carry out an offensive. Russian troops are thwarting all of the Ukrainian military’s attempts to form a strike force, he noted.

Kiev has lost control of 72-73% of the Zaporozhye Region but still holds the city of Zaporozhye, which has almost half of the region’s population.