Chechen leader reports major Ukrainian losses, says his fighters mopping up Soledar

GROZNY, December 23. /TASS/. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said on Friday that Ukrainian forces have sustained substantial losses, while Akhmat special forces have been systematically mopping up Soledar.

"Our fighters, led by a courageous commander from an Akhmat special operations unit nicknamed Hunter, continue clearing out NATO and Nazi Ukrainian soldiers in Soledar. They have been attacking enemy positions one by one with heavy mortar fire, inflicting substantial losses on the enemy," Kadyrov wrote on Telegram.

According to Kadyrov, regular victories in combat have encouraged Chechen warriors. "As a result, they have been liberating quarters from NATO minions one by one, while steadfastly mopping up Soledar from their unwanted presence."