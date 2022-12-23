Moscow advises new US envoy not to interfere in Russia’s internal affairs

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russia is advising the newly appointed US Ambassador to Moscow Lynne Tracy not to interfere in its internal affairs under the pretext of working with "civil society," Alexander Darchiyev, who heads the Russian Foreign Ministry’s North America Department told TASS.

"The most important thing for Tracy is she should take into account the mistakes of one of her predecessors, who got off to a bad start as soon as he arrived at his post," Darchiyev emphasized.

"Meddling in our internal affairs under the guise of working with ‘civil society’ immediately got this character ostracized. We discourage the new envoy from going down this path," he insisted.

According to Darchiyev, Lynne Tracy has already "said a lot of things," so "she has almost no room for maneuver, considering the off-the-charts hatred towards Russia within the Capitol."

"Speaking to lawmakers in a way other than 'whatever pleases you, my lord' is objectively impossible," the diplomat underscored.

Lynne Tracy was appointed US Ambassador to Russia on December 21.

In late November, Tracy said, at the US Senate’s hearing on her nomination, that she agrees with Washington’s sanctions policy towards Russia and supports tightening the current anti-Russian sanctions even further. She noted that she would focus on the release of detained US nationals as her priority.