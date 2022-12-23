Ukrainian shelling kills three DPR civilians and wounds four over past 24 hours — mission

DONETSK, December 23. /TASS/. Three civilians were killed and four others were wounded in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) over the past 24 hours as a result of Ukrainian shelling, the republic’s territorial defense headquarters reported on Friday.

"Over the past 24 hours, from 08:00 on December 22 to 08:00 on December 23, as a result of Ukrainian shelling of the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic, three people were killed and four more civilians were wounded," the headquarters said in a message on its Telegram channel.

As the DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes (JCCC) reported earlier, during the day, the Ukrainian armed forces shelled DPR settlements with multiple rocket launchers and artillery, including of NATO caliber 155 mm.