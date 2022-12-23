US defense industry reaps super profits on Ukrainian conflict

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The conflict in Ukraine is bringing super profits to the US defense industry, Alexander Darchiev, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's North American Department, has told TASS in an interview.

"In the final analysis, the US defense industry is reaping super profits on the Ukrainian conflict, and the political establishment, despite fierce internal struggle, is united in the opinion that ‘war to the last Ukrainian’ is a profitable investment in America’s security," he said.

In his opinion, no one in the United States is analyzing the dangers of "becoming bogged down in this conflict, as the US is becoming increasingly embroiled," and which develops "according to the scenario of the recent Afghan fiasco."

"Therefore, prospects of US political elites displaying some glimpses of common sense are slim, no matter what their party affiliation is," the diplomat added.