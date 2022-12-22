Kherson official expects Zelensky’s theatrical visits to lead to further escalation

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s showy visits, such as his recent trip to Washington, will only lead to further escalation, Acting Governor of the Kherson Region Vladimir Saldo said on Thursday.

"Honestly, I don’t care what he does or what he says. When we all supported him in the presidential election, Zelensky said: ‘I only need two weeks, I will get down on my knees and end the war in two weeks.’ Exactly two weeks was enough for him and after that, he flip-flopped. All these showy flights and speeches will lead to nothing but further escalation, he will face pressure," Saldo told reporters.

On December 21, Zelensky visited Washington, holding a meeting with US President Joe Biden and delivering an address to the US Congress. Biden pointed out at a press conference that the Ukrainian president was "open to pursuing a just peace" in Ukraine, while the Russian authorities, in his view, had "no intention of stopping" military activities. Zelensky, in turn, noted that he currently was unable to send any messages to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ahead of Zelensky's visit, the United States announced another package of military aid worth $1.85 bln. The package, for the first time, includes a battery of the Patriot air defense missile system.