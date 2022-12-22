Officials, volunteers will keep visiting new Russian regions, Kremlin believes

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russian officials and volunteers will continue visiting the country’s new regions despite risks, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on a shelling attack on Wednesday in which ex-Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin was injured.

"Officials have been visiting (new - TASS) Russian regions and will continue doing so <…>. Officials must travel there. Apart from that, there are huge numbers of volunteers and volunteer organizations who have been an invaluable help, too," Peskov said.

He said staying in some areas of Donbass was "still dangerous and fraught with risks," but he doubted that these circumstances would hamper officials to fulfil their duties or be an obstacle for those visiting here at their will.