Kremlin sends condolences to families and friends of those killed in Donetsk shelling

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The Kremlin expresses its condolences to the families and friends of those killed in yet another shelling of Donetsk, where former Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin was among those injured, and wishes a speedy recovery to those wounded, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"We, of course, first and foremost express condolences to the families and friends of those killed [in the shelling of Donetsk] and wish a speedy recovery to those wounded," the Kremlin spokesman said.