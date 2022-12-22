Russian diplomat gives breakdown of funds spent by US, EU on military aid to Ukraine

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The United States has so far spent $45 billion on military assistance to Ukraine, while similar expenses by the European Union amount to $28 billion, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Of the funds being channeled into military assistance to Ukraine, the US accounts for $45 billion, while EU countries for $28 billion," she said.

"Recently, a 2023 budget bill was submitted to Congress. It stipulates almost $50 billion in aid to Ukraine, with the bulk of US appropriations to be spent for military purposes," Zakharova noted. Among other things, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky was invited to Washington to support this bill, she maintained.