LPR militia reports roughly 50 Ukrainian militants wiped out in Donbass in past day

LUGANSK, December 22. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military suffered about 50 casualties in clashes with fighters of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) in the past day, Spokesman for the LPR People’s Militia Ivan Filiponenko reported on Thursday.

"In the past 24 hours, the enemy suffered heavy losses among personnel and military equipment as a result of active offensive operations by LPR people’s militia forces. They eliminated as many as 50 personnel," the press office of the LPR people’s militia quoted the spokesman as saying on its Telegram channel.

During the last 24-hour period, LPR militia fighters destroyed five Ukrainian armored personnel carriers, four artillery systems and 18 special motor vehicles, the spokesman said.