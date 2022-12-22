LUGANSK, December 22. /TASS/. The intelligence of the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) has registered the deployment of special units of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces to areas near Artyomovsk (known as Bakhmut in Ukraine) in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to counter the advancing Russian troops who have been storming the town, an LPR People’s Militia officer told TASS on Thursday.

According to Andrey Marochko, "Special units are being deployed to areas near Artyomovsk. The Ukrainian Special Operations Forces have been seen sending reinforcements to keep the town under control." "Their task is to counter our storming groups, to put up mobile defense and to halt a panic in Ukrainian troops and combat desertion," he clarified.

On Wednesday, Apty Alaudinov, deputy commander of the 2nd Army Corps of the LPR People’s Militia, said Ukrainian troops had been signaling they would like to retreat, but the command prevented them from doing so. According to Alaudinov, a large number of Ukrainian service members have been refusing to go on the offensive and engage in combat for more than the past month.