Russia denounces Israel’s strikes on Syria — Russia’s permanent representative to UN

UNITED NATIONS, December 21. /TASS/. Russia condemns the illegal air attacks on Syrian territory by the Israeli Air Force, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said at a session of the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

The Russian ambassador pointed out that the situation in northern Syria is alarming, reminding that military operations in the provinces of Aleppo, Raqqa and Al-Hasakah resulted in the deaths of both Syrian soldiers and civilians, including media representatives, as well as in the destruction of civilian infrastructure.

"Against this backdrop, we condemn the ongoing illegal air attacks by the Israeli Air Force. In November, at least two episodes were reported related to air raids on the Shayrat military airfield east of the city of Homs and strikes from the Mediterranean Sea on Syria’s central and coastal areas, killing six Syrian soldiers and wounding four more," Nebenzya said.