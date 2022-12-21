Speaker says Russia to stick with multipolar policy in international cooperation

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russia does not intend to give up its multipolar policy in matters of international development, Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said on Wednesday at a press conference on the results of the fall parliamentary session.

"We have cooperated very effectively with Europe, Asia, Latin America and African countries. We have cooperated with everyone on the condition that cooperation is mutually beneficial, it takes into account national interests, it is benevolent. We have never given up such cooperation and will never abandon multidirectional cooperation," she said.

In response to a question about Russia's pivot to the East, the speaker noted that she did not like that expression. "Russia is not a weather vane to turn left and right opportunistically. Russia was, is and will remain a part of Europe. And no one can deny this. We are the largest European state," Matviyenko said.