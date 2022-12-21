Putin to give 'important and lengthy' speech at Defense Ministry board meeting — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver an important and quite lengthy speech at a Defense Ministry board meeting later today, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced on Wednesday, saying that Russia’s defense chief Sergey Shoigu will also address the meeting.

"Of course, the president will give an important speech, and quite lengthy, too. The defense minister will make a report at the board meeting, and then the president will deliver a concluding statement," Peskov said.

The event will take place at the Defense Ministry headquarters on Frunzenskaya Embankment in central Moscow. Putin will also visit a themed exhibition there, Peskov added.